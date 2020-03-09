NBA Star Shares Heartwarming Moment With Girl Bullied For Having Cancer

According to Dallas News , Turner and his sixth-grade guest shared a personal moment on the Pacers’ bench after he warmed up for the game. They reportedly talked about “Space Jam,” took a selfie and Turner told her that he was bullied in middle school as well.

A’Myah, who is reportedly battling a rare form of cancer, made headlines after the traumatizing moment when a classmate ripped off her wig in school. Appalled by the story, Pacers center Myles Turner invited A’Myah and her family to attend the game and speak with him.

Sitting courtside at the Mavericks vs Pacers game Sunday (March 8), 11-year-old A’Myah Moon made the memory of a lifetime thanks to Myles Turner .

“The reason I do this isn’t for the cameras and that kind of stuff,” Turner told the Dallas News. “Kids see us, and we’re larger than life. They see us out on the floor, kind of like superheroes in a sense, doing what we do. When they see us [up close] in person, it’s like, you realize I’m just a human being like you are, too, so I think getting that one-on-one time to talk to her like that is important.”

Turner learned about A’Myah’s story when his mother shared an article with her story. A’Myah was diagnosed with Castleman disease on Christmas Eve 2018. She received chemotherapy, causing her hair loss, before returning to school October 2019.

During gym class last month, another student ripped off her wig and threw it on the ground in front of her entire class, leaving A’Myah “devastated,” according to her mother, Syreeta Smith.

Turner and Moon shared a few heartwarming moments together both before and after the game. Turner offered her some advice about strength and poise moving forward.

He wrote “Be Kind Always” on his sneakers along with A’Myah’s name, leaving her with a big smile. Turner posted a glimpse of the sweet interaction on Twitter saying it’s “bigger than basketball.”