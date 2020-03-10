Will You Buy Zion Williamson’s First Sneaker with Jordan Brand?

Zion Williamson’s first-ever player-exclusive sneaker with Jordan Brand is set to release this week.

The sneaker will be called “Bayou Boys,” paying homage to his team the New Orleans Pelicans, Sneaker News reports. The Air Jordan 34 style’s reflective faux gator material in gold, according to the brand, draws inspiration from Williamson’s aggressive playing style.

Williamson made his NBA debut on January 22 and did not disappoint fans who had been eagerly awaiting his first game performance.

According to the NBA, the rookie scored 22 points in 24 minutes, including scoring 17 straight points in the fourth quarter and shooting 4-of-4 from the three-point line.

One month after being selected by the Pelicans in the 2019 NBA draft, he signed the second-largest shoe deal by any rookie at seven years, $75 million. LeBron James holds the first, reportedly signing a seven-year, $97 million contract.

Leading up to the release, Williamson gifted his teammates with their own pair of the “Bayou Boys” after their March 6 practice, the NBA reports.