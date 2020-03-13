Charles Barkley In Self-Quarantine As He Awaits Test Results

CAMDEN, NJ - SEPTEMBER 13: Charles Barkley speaks at the podium prior to his sculpture being unveiled at the Philadelphia 76ers training facility on September 13, 2019 in Camden, New Jersey. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Charles Barkley

The former basketball star was tested for the coronavirus

Published 19 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Charles Barkley is in self-quarantine, taking precautions after feeling under the weather. 

The former NBA star spoke to TNT’s The Crossover on Thursday (March 12) to share that he’s fallen ill. He says his doctors suggested testing for COVID-19 and isolating himself while awaiting the results. 

“I spent the earlier part of the week in New York City. When I got to Atlanta yesterday, I wasn’t feeling well,” Barkley said on the show. “I talked to a couple people at Turner and a couple doctors and they told me to self-quarantine for the next 48 hours. I started yesterday, this is my second day.”

“I haven’t been feeling great and they didn’t want me to take any chances,” Barkley continued. “I went and took the coronavirus test late this afternoon, I have not gotten the results back. So I’m just kinda in limbo right now. I’m really hoping it was just a bug.”

 

Barkley’s announcement comes just two days after his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he told host Stephen Colbert that the coronavirus outbreak has “not at all” affected him.

The Inside the NBA analyst described the spread of the coronavirus as unfortunate and said “you can’t stop living your life.”

On Thursday the NBA announced that a second Utah Jazz player tested positive for the deadly disease. As of March 12, The New York Times reported at least 1,654 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 41 deaths in the United States.

Photo Credit: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

