Charles Barkley In Self-Quarantine As He Awaits Test Results

Charles Barkley is in self-quarantine, taking precautions after feeling under the weather.

The former NBA star spoke to TNT’s The Crossover on Thursday (March 12) to share that he’s fallen ill. He says his doctors suggested testing for COVID-19 and isolating himself while awaiting the results.

“I spent the earlier part of the week in New York City. When I got to Atlanta yesterday, I wasn’t feeling well,” Barkley said on the show. “I talked to a couple people at Turner and a couple doctors and they told me to self-quarantine for the next 48 hours. I started yesterday, this is my second day.”

“I haven’t been feeling great and they didn’t want me to take any chances,” Barkley continued. “I went and took the coronavirus test late this afternoon, I have not gotten the results back. So I’m just kinda in limbo right now. I’m really hoping it was just a bug.”