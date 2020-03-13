Dwyane Wade Shades Son Zaire’s Basketball Coach Vowing Not to Attend Championship Game

MIAMI, FL - APRIL 09: Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat thanks the fans with his son Zaire Blessing Dwyane Wade after watching a tribute video during the ceremony to commemorate in the final regular season home game of his career against the Philadelphia 76ers at American Airlines Arena on April 09, 2019 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The Miami Heat legend went full-on sports dad in a recent interview.

Basketball parents are invested in their children’s playing time but their frustrations can grow if their child is seeing the bench more than the court. 

Former Miami Heat player, Dwyane Wade, is feeling this same frustration when it comes to his son Zaire Wade who is a senior on the Sierra Canyon basketball team. 

On Tuesday (March 10), during TNT’s “Inside the NBA” the three time NBA champion said that he would not be attending the Saturday (March 14) state title game between Sierra Canyon and the winner of Thursday’s matchup between Sacramento’s Sheldon High School and Oakland’s Bishop O’ Dowd, according to ESPN.

“I will not be there,” he said. “My son isn’t playing, and I don’t want to do nothing to the coach [Andre Chevalier]. I won’t be there. But I’ll be rooting for the kids.”

The head to head game between Sheldon High and Bishop O’Dowd was cancelled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, leaving Saturday’s championship game to be postponed as well. 

During Sierra Canyon’s Tuesday win over Etiwanda, the team came from behind winning 63-61 against Etiwanda. Zaire Wade, however, did not score as reported by maxpreps.com. 

Zaire Wade, a 6-foot-2 wing, had reportedly been injured earlier this season but averages 4.3 points per game.  

Wade is a three-star prospect for his 2020 class and currently has multiple offers from the likes of DePaul, Nebraska, Rhode Island, and Toledo.  

With his season coming to an end, Zaire posted on his Instagram to thank all of his fans and supporters for making it all worthwhile. 

