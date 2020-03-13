Dwyane Wade Shades Son Zaire’s Basketball Coach Vowing Not to Attend Championship Game

Basketball parents are invested in their children’s playing time but their frustrations can grow if their child is seeing the bench more than the court.

Former Miami Heat player, Dwyane Wade, is feeling this same frustration when it comes to his son Zaire Wade who is a senior on the Sierra Canyon basketball team.

On Tuesday (March 10), during TNT’s “Inside the NBA” the three time NBA champion said that he would not be attending the Saturday (March 14) state title game between Sierra Canyon and the winner of Thursday’s matchup between Sacramento’s Sheldon High School and Oakland’s Bishop O’ Dowd, according to ESPN.

“I will not be there,” he said. “My son isn’t playing, and I don’t want to do nothing to the coach [Andre Chevalier]. I won’t be there. But I’ll be rooting for the kids.”