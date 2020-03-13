Man Who Murdered Michael Jordan’s Father Is Up For Parole

Larry Demery, one of the two men sentenced to life in prison for the 1993 shooting death of Michael Jordan‘s father, James Jordan Sr, is up for parole.

According to WECT, the North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission is considering the 44-year-old’s parole. Demery was 17 at the time of the crime and pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

In July 1993, Jordan Sr was shot and killed while sleeping in his car at a highway rest stop in Robeson County, North Carolina.

Daniel Andre Green, the other man convicted in the case, was also sentenced to life in prison for the murder. Both men have accused each other of pulling the trigger.

According to WWAY, state law parole is not an option for crimes committed after October 1, 1994. Since the crime happened prior to that date, Demery qualifies for a parole hearing.

It is unclear how the parole board will rule.