Adrien Broner Arrested For DUI At Miami Beach

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 16: Adrien Broner speaks during a news conference at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on January 16, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Broner will challenge WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao for his title on January 19 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

TMZ reports his bond was set at $1,000.

Published Yesterday

Adrien Broner was reportedly arrested for driving under the influence late Friday (March 13) night in Miami Beach.

According to TMZ, the boxing star was stopped by police around 8:45 p.m. local. Officers quickly believed Broner was under the influence and arrested him for DUI.

Broner was taken to a nearby station where he took a drowsy mugshot. Bond was set at $1,000, however, he's on an eight-hour hold.

The arrest is just the latest in a string of legal issues for the former boxing champ. He's been accused of sexually assaulting multiple women, assaulting people in public and he's been sued multiple times for not paying jewelry debts.

It’s unclear when Broner will face a judge. See the mugshot below:

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

