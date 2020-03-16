NFL Will No Longer Test For Weed, Offers Alternative Instead

Drug-testing policies were one of the many items that the NFL Players’ Association voted to ratify during their new Collectiive Bargaining Agreement, or CBA, on Sunday (March 15) which comes with a new set of rules for the 2020 season.

Bleacher Report states that the new CBA will eliminate any suspensions for drug tests that test positive and will instead institute a fine up to three weeks of the athletes pay.

“A failure to cooperate with testing and clinical care is the only violation that results in a suspension-- and that comes after the fourth violation,” the new CBA says.

A shorter window for testing comes in the latest agreement, decreasing it from four months to just two weeks at the beginning of training camp and “increases the threshold for a positive test for marijuana.”

A drug test was once considered positive after 35 nanograms of carboxy THC per milliliter was found in a urine sample, the number has now increased nearly 4x to 150, as reported by CBS Sports.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will no longer handle any suspensions or appeals by players and disciplinary cases will now be heard by an independent arbitrator.