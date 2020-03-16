Zion Williamson Encourages ‘Quality Family Time’ During The Coronavirus Outbreak

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MARCH 03: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans reacts during a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Smoothie King Center on March 03, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The 19-year-old posted adorable pictures with his little brother.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

As the coronavirus concerns continue to spread, people like NBA rookie Zion Williamson are a reminder that kindness matters in a crisis.

The 19-year-old New Orleans Pelicans star is making the most out of the NBA’s stoppage of play due to the coronavirus outbreak. First, he announced he would cover the salaries of all of the Smoothie King Arena’s workers’ salaries for the next 30 days. Now, he is encouraging people to read and spend time with family.

Williamson wrote on Twitter, “There’s nothing like a good book, especially when reading to my little brother. We work hard all year long and although we want to be out on the court, it’s great to have quality family time. Stay home and be safe all.”

According to data compiled by The New York Times, over least 3,600 people in the United States are infected with the coronavirus. The number is more than likely higher but the Trump administration’s testing failures have limited medical professionals on the frontlines of the virus. 

For the latest on the coronavirus, contact your local health department and visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Photo: Darrin Klimek

