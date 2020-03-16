Zion Williamson Encourages ‘Quality Family Time’ During The Coronavirus Outbreak

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
As the coronavirus concerns continue to spread, people like NBA rookie Zion Williamson are a reminder that kindness matters in a crisis.
The 19-year-old New Orleans Pelicans star is making the most out of the NBA’s stoppage of play due to the coronavirus outbreak. First, he announced he would cover the salaries of all of the Smoothie King Arena’s workers’ salaries for the next 30 days. Now, he is encouraging people to read and spend time with family.
RELATED: No. 1 Overall 2019 NBA Draft Pick Zion Williamson Gets Emotional Talking About His Mom
Williamson wrote on Twitter, “There’s nothing like a good book, especially when reading to my little brother. We work hard all year long and although we want to be out on the court, it’s great to have quality family time. Stay home and be safe all.”
See the tweet below:
According to data compiled by The New York Times, over least 3,600 people in the United States are infected with the coronavirus. The number is more than likely higher but the Trump administration’s testing failures have limited medical professionals on the frontlines of the virus.
For the latest on the coronavirus, contact your local health department and visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
Photo: Darrin Klimek
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS