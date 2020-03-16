Zion Williamson Encourages ‘Quality Family Time’ During The Coronavirus Outbreak

As the coronavirus concerns continue to spread, people like NBA rookie Zion Williamson are a reminder that kindness matters in a crisis.

The 19-year-old New Orleans Pelicans star is making the most out of the NBA’s stoppage of play due to the coronavirus outbreak. First, he announced he would cover the salaries of all of the Smoothie King Arena’s workers’ salaries for the next 30 days. Now, he is encouraging people to read and spend time with family.



Williamson wrote on Twitter, “There’s nothing like a good book, especially when reading to my little brother. We work hard all year long and although we want to be out on the court, it’s great to have quality family time. Stay home and be safe all.”



See the tweet below: