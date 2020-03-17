What Philadelphia Eagles Cre'von LeBlan Surprised His Mother With Will Make You Smile Too

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
With all of the depressing news swirling across the country, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cre'Von Leblan just brought some joy to many people by surprising his mother with a brand new Jaguar SUV.
Writing on Twitter, Leblan told his mom: "Happy Cake Day Mama you deserve the world and much more I know we have been thru a lot and I’m here to relieve some of dat pain... Enjoy ya new ride thanks @jaguar she loves it."
LeBlan certainly has a lot to be grateful for. The 25-year-old was an undrafted free agent who was cut by three teams before joining the Eagles. In January, he told NBC, "I don’t know how many times I got to show the world I can make those plays for me not to be ‘a practice squad guy.’ But everybody’s got their own opinions and at the end of the day I don’t let that bother me, I just go out there and do what I do."
As of now, the 2020 NFL draft, which is scheduled for April 23-25 in Las Vegas, will be held without an audience. It is uncertain how the season will move forward.
Photo Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Hulu
