Brooklyn Nets Player Wilson Chandler Furious Over Apartment Building Restrictions

While concern is spreading over the coronavirus Brooklyn Nets Player Wilson Chandler feels that the manager of his apartment building is overreacting.
On March 18, the Nets forward wrote on Twitter, “Building manager called me saying ‘Oh, I seen Nets players had the virus. We would like to know your status. And if you could possibly stay out of the lobby etc. We can’t afford to lose our staff.’”
Wilson also tweeted, “Didn’t even ask was I ok, one. And two, she didn’t ask me if I had been tested and if it was negative or positive. F*ck this building man.”
He added, “Has to be 300 + plus ppl in this building coming and going. Plus Fed Ex and UPs deliveries, Amazon etc. F*ck that lady man.”
Four Brooklyn Nets players reportedly tested for the virus, including Kevin Durant.
The other three players have not been named, but according to The Washington Post, all four have been isolated and anyone who has been in contact with the players, including on-court opponents, has been informed.
The NBA suspended its season last week after Rudy Gobert, of the Utah Jazz, tested positive for coronavirus. Donovan Mitchell, another star on the team, has also tested positive.
According to The New York Times, over 8,300 people in the United States are infected with the coronavirus and over 140 have died. Over 2,300 people are infected in New York state. The number is more than likely higher but the Trump administration’s testing failures have limited medical professionals on the frontlines of the virus.
For the latest on the coronavirus, contact your local health department and visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
