Brooklyn Nets Player Wilson Chandler Furious Over Apartment Building Restrictions

Written by BET Staff

While concern is spreading over the coronavirus Brooklyn Nets Player Wilson Chandler feels that the manager of his apartment building is overreacting. On March 18, the Nets forward wrote on Twitter, “Building manager called me saying ‘Oh, I seen Nets players had the virus. We would like to know your status. And if you could possibly stay out of the lobby etc. We can’t afford to lose our staff.’”



Building manager called me saying “Oh, I seen Nets players had the virus. We would like to know your status. And if you could possibly stay out of the lobby etc. We can’t afford to lose our staff.” — Wilson Chandler (@wilsonchandler) March 18, 2020

Wilson also tweeted, “Didn’t even ask was I ok, one. And two, she didn’t ask me if I had been tested and if it was negative or positive. F*ck this building man.”

Didn’t even ask was I ok, one. And two, she didn’t ask me if I had been tested and if it was negative or positive. Fuck this building man. I’m going home. — Wilson Chandler (@wilsonchandler) March 18, 2020

He added, “Has to be 300 + plus ppl in this building coming and going. Plus Fed Ex and UPs deliveries, Amazon etc. F*ck that lady man.”

Has to be 300 + plus ppl in this building coming and going. Plus Fed Ex and UPs deliveries, Amazon etc. Fuck that lady man. — Wilson Chandler (@wilsonchandler) March 18, 2020