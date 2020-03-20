Watch Shaq Go Crazy In Hilarious Lysol Spray Challenge Video

Shaquille O’Neal is known to be a jokester and just because the country is in crisis mode due to the coronavirus, doesn’t mean he’s going to stop.

The NBA legend to took to Instagram Wednesday (March 18) to create a new challenge for her followers: The #LysolChallenge.

Shaq posted a hilarious video sitting down holding a can of Lysol spray. He smiles at the camera, nods his head and begins showering himself in an excessive amount of the disinfectant spray.

And what makes it even better, he does so while dancing along to August Alsina's "I Luv This Sh*t."