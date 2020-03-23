Charles Barkley Issues Statement With Coronavirus Test Results

“I’ve received my COVID-19 test results this morning and they are negative,” the statement reads. “I’d like to thank everyone for reaching out and expressing your concern and support. You all be safe and please take the necessary actions to help ensure your well-being.”

The 57-year-old shared his diagnosis in a statement put out by Turner Sports PR on Monday (March 23).

Charles Barkley has reportedly tested negative for coronavirus. The NBA legend and commentator put himself into quarantine out of an abundance of precaution after he exhibited symptoms consistent with the virus.

On March 12, Barkley called into TNT’s The Crossover to let everyone know he had fallen ill. He said he had since taken a COVID-19 test on the advice of doctors and isolated himself from the public while awaiting the results.

“I spent the earlier part of the week in New York City. When I got to Atlanta yesterday, I wasn’t feeling well,” Barkley said. “I talked to a couple people at Turner and a couple doctors and they told me to self-quarantine for the next 48 hours. I started yesterday, this is my second day.”

He continued: “I haven’t been feeling great and they didn’t want me to take any chances. I went and took the coronavirus test late this afternoon, I have not gotten the results back. So I’m just kinda in limbo right now. I’m really hoping it was just a bug.”

According to the Center for Disease Control, symptoms from COVID-19 may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses) and they include Fever, Coughing, shortness of breath, among others.

