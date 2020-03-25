Quarterback Cam Newton Responds After Carolina Panthers Release

Cam Newton has officially been released from the Carolina Panthers.

The team announced they were moving away from the long-time quarterback on Tuesday (March 24).

Newton has spent his entire professional career as Carolina’s starting quarterback, but his 2019 season was cut short after an ankle sprain.

During Newton’s nine-season run with the Panthers, he reportedly led them to four playoff appearances, three division titles and one Super Bowl appearance.

“Cam has meant a lot to this organization and the Carolinas,” general manager Marty Hurney said in a statement, The Charlotte Observer reports. “Everyone saw his performances on the field. I had the privilege of seeing how hard he worked off the field, and his commitment to this team when no one was watching. He’s the ultimate competitor and it physically hurts him to lose. He willed this team to victory on many occasions and will always be considered one of the greatest players in the history of this franchise. His contributions to this team, this community and the game of football will leave a lasting impact on our organization.”

The 30-year-old had one year left in his contract but will now work with his agents to find a new team.

Newton clearly isn’t letting the release get him down. The quarterback shared photos in the gym on Instagram after the announcement, captioning the post, “I’m free and hungry. No pity party, just work.”