Tour LeBron James’ Massive Sneaker Vault On Air Max Day

LeBron James is giving sneakerheads a sneak peak of his massive shoe collection, and as you’d expect, it’s insane!

In honor of the anniversary of the first Air Max shoe release, which debuted back in 1987, the Los Angeles Lakers’ star opened the doors to his shoe vault.

"I usually don't go through my sneakers like this," the three-time NBA champion said, "but since it's Air Max Day, gotta show a pair of Air Maxes."

From the ‘95 De Lo Mios to the ‘90 Flyease to the DLX Susan Missing Link to the Off-White collabs and so many more, James displayed his collection while explaining why he likes each shoe so much, according to TMZ.

James has been a Nike athlete since the Cleveland Cavaliers drafted him No. 1 overall in 2003 as an 18-year-old rookie out of high school. LeBron signed a lifetime deal with the global brand in late 2015 reportedly worth a billion dollars.

Watch LeBron James’ Air Max Day video below.