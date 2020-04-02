Antonio Brown’s Workout With Lamar Jackson And Marquise Brown Sparks Comeback Rumors

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Antonio Brown's latest workout has a lot of football fans talking.
The trouble-prone free agent, who has spent the last year off the field and dealing with myriad personal and legal issues, hit the field for an off-season workout with his cousin, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown, and his teammate, quarterback Lamar Jackson.
RELATED: Floyd Mayweather Jr. Tells NFL To 'Stop Worrying' About Antonio Brown's Assault Allegations
A fan posted a video of the workout to Twitter, which Jackson also shared. An impressive pass from Jackson to Brown has fans' imaginations running wild:
We running thiz back fam Iswea🥴 @AB84 https://t.co/aGC57P4AL7— Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) April 1, 2020
The younger Brown also tweeted photos of the three men on the field, apparently ignoring Florida's social distancing guidelines:
We Activated 🔋 pic.twitter.com/MtnGXKcPwv— Hollywood Brown (@Primetime_jet) April 1, 2020
The workout has many wondering if the Ravens are eying Brown for a contract. The wide receiver was cut from the New England Patriots amid sexual assault allegations. The Oakland Raiders picked him up soon after, but after several off-field incidents, he was released from that team as well.
Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images, Scott Taetsch/Getty Images, Rob Carr/Getty Images
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS