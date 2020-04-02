Antonio Brown’s Workout With Lamar Jackson And Marquise Brown Sparks Comeback Rumors

Is the free agent dropping hints about a future with the Ravens?

Published 11 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Antonio Brown's latest workout has a lot of football fans talking. 

The trouble-prone free agent, who has spent the last year off the field and dealing with myriad personal and legal issues, hit the field for an off-season workout with his cousin, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown, and his teammate, quarterback Lamar Jackson.

A fan posted a video of the workout to Twitter, which Jackson also shared. An impressive pass from Jackson to Brown has fans' imaginations running wild:

The younger Brown also tweeted photos of the three men on the field, apparently ignoring Florida's social distancing guidelines:

The workout has many wondering if the Ravens are eying Brown for a contract. The wide receiver was cut from the New England Patriots amid sexual assault allegations. The Oakland Raiders picked him up soon after, but after several off-field incidents, he was released from that team as well.

Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images, Scott Taetsch/Getty Images, Rob Carr/Getty Images

