Antonio Brown’s Workout With Lamar Jackson And Marquise Brown Sparks Comeback Rumors

Antonio Brown's latest workout has a lot of football fans talking.

The trouble-prone free agent, who has spent the last year off the field and dealing with myriad personal and legal issues, hit the field for an off-season workout with his cousin, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown, and his teammate, quarterback Lamar Jackson.

A fan posted a video of the workout to Twitter, which Jackson also shared. An impressive pass from Jackson to Brown has fans' imaginations running wild: