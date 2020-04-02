Simone Biles Is Not Committing To Competing In The Postponed 2020 Olympics

The 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, which were scheduled for this summer, have been postponed to July 2021. Simone Biles surely would have a racked up a historic amount of medals but the 23-year-old is not committing to competing in 2021.



Biles told The Associated Press, “Well, nothing is really set in stone yet. We’re trying to figure out the right training regiment just so mentally and physically we can try and stay on top of our game. We’re just playing it by ear and really just listening to my body.”



On April 1, she told TODAY that she cried when she found out the 2020 Olympic Games had been postponed, "I was in the gym training...I didn't really know what to feel. I just kind of sat there and I cried. But ultimately it was the right decision.”



