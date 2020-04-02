Simone Biles Is Not Committing To Competing In The Postponed 2020 Olympics

13 October 2019, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Stuttgart: Gymnastics: World Championships, apparatus finals, women: Simone Biles from the USA reacts after her exercise on the ground. Photo: Tom Weller/dpa (Photo by Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The Games, scheduled for this summer, will take place next year.

Published 15 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

The 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, which were scheduled for this summer, have been postponed to July 2021. Simone Biles surely would have a racked up a historic amount of medals but the 23-year-old is not committing to competing in 2021.

Biles told The Associated Press, “Well, nothing is really set in stone yet. We’re trying to figure out the right training regiment just so mentally and physically we can try and stay on top of our game. We’re just playing it by ear and really just listening to my body.”

On April 1, she told TODAY that she cried when she found out the 2020 Olympic Games had been postponed, "I was in the gym training...I didn't really know what to feel. I just kind of sat there and I cried. But ultimately it was the right decision.”

Biles has won four Olympic gold medals. In 2016, she set an American record for the most gold medals in women's gymnastics at a single Games.

