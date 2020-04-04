LaMelo Ball Went To Insane Lengths To Get His Hair Cut By His Regular Barber During Covid Lockdown

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - NOVEMBER 30: LaMelo Ball of the Hawks looks on during the round 9 NBL match between the New Zealand Breakers and the Illawarra Hawks at Spark Arena on November 30, 2019 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images)

LaMelo Ball Went To Insane Lengths To Get His Hair Cut By His Regular Barber During Covid Lockdown

He's clearly not letting Dat Rona mess up his fade.

Published 15 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Barbershops and beauty salons across the country have had to close down in order to comply with coronavirus lockdown orders, leaving many desperate to find new ways to keep their crowns intact. We've seen a lot of home haircuts on social media as a result, but that's not good enough for LaMelo Ball. The basketball star and his barber Philly Barber found a way to keep his cut right and tight, without risking COVID-19 guidelines in the process.

Ball posted a video of himself getting a fresh cut from Philly Barber, who showed up to his house in a full hazmat suit to perform the service. That's right: a full hazmat suit.

Philly Barber spoke to TMZ Sports and explained how the hatched the plan. "He kept approaching me and I was like, 'Look, man, there's a lot going on right now,'" Philly says. "'We gotta practice being safe, dude.' Melo is like a brother to me and the last thing I want to see, to your wife or to any family members, you don't want to see them affected by this. I did what I had to do and it looked crazy, bro."

That's not even Melo's biggest baller move of the week: the 18-year-old is attempting to buy the Australian NBA team he played on just last year and is a top 2020 draft pick for the NBA.

Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news