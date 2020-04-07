Why NBA Might Be Looking To New Rapid COVID-19 Test

It is still unclear when the league will return to complete its 2019-20 season.

On Monday (April 6) NBA commissioner Adam Silver revealed that there is “too little information” to confidently project when the league can return to the court, after a report broke that the organization is considering ways to expedite when games can resume. 

The NBA and the NBPA are reportedly looking into using the newly developed COVID-19 tests that give rapid results with just a prick to the finger, as reported by ESPN. Abbott Laboratories began shipping its rapid-response tests across the U.S. last week after being approved by the FDA, delivering results in up to 13 minutes.

“While our foremost priority remains everyone’s health and well-being, the league office continues to evaluate all options for a return to play,” said NBA spokesman Mike Bass. “Any decision on a date to restart the season is likely weeks away and will be made in consultation with public health experts and in line with governmental directives and guidance.”

The NBA continues to explore different opportunities to safely return and recover what is left of the 2019-20 season. 

