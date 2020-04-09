Ex-NFL Star Chris Johnson Accused Of Paying Suspected Gang Members To Murder Two Men

Former NFL star running back Chris Johnson has been accused of paying a suspected gang member for allegedly killing two men who shot him and killed his friend back in 2015.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the former Tennessee Titans and New York Jets player has not been charged with a crime, however prosecutors believe he paid “noted Florida gang member” Dominic Bolden to kill the suspected gunman in a March 2015 drive-by shooting in Orlando.

Johnson, who last played in the NFL in 2017, was shot in the shoulder during the shooting but made a full recovery. Dreekius Oricko Johnson, the driver of Johnson’s Jeep, died after being shot in the head. Police claimed Johnson was “uncooperative” at the time of the shooting as investigators believe his vehicle was targeted.

After Johnson was shot, Bolden allegedly gunned down the suspected shooters in two separate incidents in January and July of 2016. Authorities claim that in return for the alleged shooting, Johnson helped Bolden lead a drug trafficking organization and provided him “funds and an individual” who could supply him with narcotics for the drug trafficking organization.

A representative for Johnson denied all allegations. “There’s no validity to any of these accusations,” the rep told TMZ.

Johnson spent six seasons with the Tennessee Titans during which he rushed for 2,000 yards in one season. He later signed with the Jets and was last on the Arizona Cardinals roster before being let go in 2017.