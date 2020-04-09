Steph Curry’s Documentary ‘Jump Shot’ To Receive Digital Release

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Steph Curry is donating additional proceeds to the novel coronavirus pandemic efforts thanks to his documentary Jump Shot.
The Golden State Warrior star has promised that after fans purchase the digital download for $7.99, ten percent of the purchase will benefit the growing relief effort for COVID-19.
Jump Shot focuses on the legendary basketball player Kenny Sailors, who is widely known for popularizing the jump shot, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Available on Altavod, the film will feature interviews with basketball talent including Dirk Nowitzki, Clark Kellogg, Bob Knight, and Nancy Lieberman.
“Learning the history of where the art of the jump shot came from, who introduced it to the game, and how it changed the game, was incredibly intriguing,” Curry said in a statement. “More importantly, learning about the person that Kenny was, and what he stood for, was very inspirational.”
Curry touches on how his curiosity piqued on learning the history of the shot, something that he himself is famously known for on the court.
The doc is set for digital release April 16-18.
Watch the trailer below:
(Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)
