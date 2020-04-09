Ray Allen Challenges LeBron James To Embrace The ‘George Jefferson’ Look

Barbershops and salons are closed across the country due to the coronavirus outbreak. For folks who need a fresh cut every week, there are serious withdrawals, especially those who require the barber to balance out some bald spots. Former NBA star Ray Allen is embracing his inner George Jefferson and asking others, including LeBron James, to do the same.

Allen, who played guard for a variety of teams including Milwaukee, Seattle , Boston and Miami, wrote on Instagram: “I wasn't gonna post this but two tears in a bucket! This is where I'm at with it. Lol So I'm gonna ride #myJefferson out until the ‘Rona’ kicks rocks!”



He continued, “For those of you that don’t know I have cut my own hair my whole life so it’s been hard not to put the clippers to it but when I look back at these pics I will remember the Rona! Lol”



Allen then quoted the theme song from the iconic TV series The Jeffersons, which featured the legendary character George Jefferson (played by Sherman Hemsley) fully embracing his male pattern baldness.