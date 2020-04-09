Watch Steph Curry Call Coronavirus Nurse

Shelby Delaney routinely wears her Golden State Warriors jersey under her hospital gear while working as an ICU nurse at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Oakland.

And, according to the Mercury News, before her Wednesday (April 9) shift the superfan received a special FaceTime call from Golden State Warrior basketball player, Steph Curry to thank her for courageous actions during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“I can’t thank God enough for what you’re doing,” said the NBA star. “The sacrifice, the selflessness and the way everybody’s coming together. Thank you so much for what you do, your heart and the inspiration you provide for everybody.”

On April 2nd Delaney shared her thoughts on her Facebook on working through the COVID-19 outbreak while showing off her blue Warriors jersey that was tucked underneath.

“These past few weeks have been filled with chaos and uncertainty as coronavirus cases continue to rise and hospital resources become more and more scarce,” Delaney wrote. “I found myself feeling powerless and defeated. It was in that moment that I knew I needed to summon my inner warrior. So I threw on my Steph jersey under my scrubs and started brainstorming how I could be part of the solution.”