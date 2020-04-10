How Much LeBron James’ Rookie Jersey Could Go For At Auction

One of LeBron James’ first NBA jerseys is hitting the auction block and could even make history.

The jersey, worn by James in his fifth and eighth NBA games for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003, is going to be sold through Goldin Auctions, according to TMZ.

James’ rookie gear is reportedly the earliest jersey of his career to hit the market, and might be on its way to becoming the most expensive jersey in history.

“LeBron James memorabilia is some of the most sought-after memorabilia currently,” Ken Goldin told TMZ. "After setting the record earlier this year for the sale of a LeBron James card for $900,000.00, we are hoping this jersey will set the record for the highest price paid for a basketball jersey which is $630,300.00."

The jersey will be available for bidding until May 16.