TORONTO, ON - MAY 03: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on in the first half of Game Two of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Toronto Raptors during the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre on May 3, 2018 in Toronto, Canada.

How Much LeBron James’ Rookie Jersey Could Go For At Auction

His 2003 Cavaliers jersey is set to make history.

Published 19 hours ago

Written by Vanessa Etienne

One of LeBron James’ first NBA jerseys is hitting the auction block and could even make history.

The jersey, worn by James in his fifth and eighth NBA games for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003, is going to be sold through Goldin Auctions, according to TMZ.

James’ rookie gear is reportedly the earliest jersey of his career to hit the market, and might be on its way to becoming the most expensive jersey in history.

“LeBron James memorabilia is some of the most sought-after memorabilia currently,” Ken Goldin told TMZ. "After setting the record earlier this year for the sale of a LeBron James card for $900,000.00, we are hoping this jersey will set the record for the highest price paid for a basketball jersey which is $630,300.00."

The jersey will be available for bidding until May 16.

