Former NFL Quarterback Tarvaris Jackson Dies In Car Crash At 36

Longtime NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson passed away in a car accident Sunday night (April 12), USA Today reports.

The 36-year-old was involved in a single-car crash that occurred around 8:50 p.m. just a few miles from his hometown of Montgomery, Alabama.

Jackson’s 2012 Chevrolet Camaro veered off the road, hit a tree and flipped, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency trooper Michael Carswell reports, according to USA Today. He was then transported to a local hospital and subsequently pronounced dead.

Jackson played 10 seasons in the NFL, starting for both the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks. After five seasons with the Vikings, he signed with the Seahawks, starting the 2011 season and throwing for 3,091 yards, 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He was later relegated to being a backup quarterback for Russell Wilson.

During the 2013 and 2014 season, Jackson backed up Wilson during the Seahawks back-to-back Super Bowl appearances and made an appearance during the Hawks’ 2014 Super Bowl win – handing off once and throwing an incomplete pass during the game’s final series.

Wilson tweeted about the loss of Tarvaris Jackson. “TJack... you will be missed. Praying for your family...Love you man,” he wrote.