Shaq Once Offered $10K To Fight Kobe Bryant

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: Kobe Bryant (L) of the Los Angeles Lakers holds the Larry O'Brian trophy as teammate Shaquille O'Neal (L) hold the MVP trophy after winning the NBA Championship against Indiana Pacers 19 June, 2000, after game six of the NBA Finals at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. The Lakers won the game 116-111 to take the NBA title 4-2 in the best-of-seven series. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read AFP/AFP via Getty Images)

Watch former NBA player Isaiah Rider recall team feud from 2001

Published Yesterday

Written by Vanessa Etienne

The Kobe vs. Shaq feud stories are never short of insane, and now Isaiah Rider is giving fans fresh insight on some of the craziness that used to go down.

During an appearance on Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes’ podcast All The Smoke, the former NBA star discussed how after his arrival to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2001, Shaq said he would give him $10,000 if he fought Kobe at practice.

“When I first get to the Lakers, Shaq tells me, if you and Kobe get into it, it’s 10 G’s in the locker,” Rider recalls in the interview. “This is three days into practice…I’m like, ‘Man, come on, you playing, man.’ He said, ‘There’s 10 G’s in one dollar bills, if you ever get into it and you handle your business, grab that.’”

“I couldn’t believe it,” he continued. “I’m like ‘Man, these boys are crazy, bro’…But this is my thing: I would’ve been off that team so fast if I laid a hand on that man.”

Of course, Kobe and Shaq eventually squashed their beef and became close and long-time friends. The duo played together in LA from 1996 to 2004, winning three consecutive titles.

Watch Isaiah Rider’s full interview on All The Smoke below.

(Photo: AFP/AFP via Getty Images)

