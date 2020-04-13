Simone Biles Stuns Fans With Crazy Handstand Challenge

Simone Biles jumped on board for the latest social media challenge and completely shut it down.

Actor Tom Holland made the “handstand challenge” go viral after he put on a t-shirt while in a handstand, tagging others to try it next.

And of course Olympic gymnast Simone Biles had to show us her attempt, but she took the challenge to a whole new level.

On Saturday (April 11), the 23-year-old shared a video of her trying the handstand challenge while taking off a pair of sweatpants instead of a t-shirt.