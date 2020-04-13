Simone Biles Stuns Fans With Crazy Handstand Challenge

13 October 2019, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Stuttgart: Gymnastics: World Championships, apparatus finals, women: Simone Biles from the USA has five gold medals in her hands. Photo: Tom Weller/dpa (Photo by Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The Olympic gymnast showed off her amazing skills.

Simone Biles jumped on board for the latest social media challenge and completely shut it down.

Actor Tom Holland made the “handstand challenge” go viral after he put on a t-shirt while in a handstand, tagging others to try it next. 

And of course Olympic gymnast Simone Biles had to show us her attempt, but she took the challenge to a whole new level.

On Saturday (April 11), the 23-year-old shared a video of her trying the handstand challenge while taking off a pair of sweatpants instead of a t-shirt.

handstand challenge 💯

After sharing her video, a number of celebrities and fans commented agreeing that they’ll definitely be sitting this challenge out. 

It looks like the most decorated gymnast can go ahead and drop the mic on this one.

Are you hopping on the handstand challenge?

(Photo by Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images)

