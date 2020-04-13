Simone Biles Stuns Fans With Crazy Handstand Challenge

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Simone Biles jumped on board for the latest social media challenge and completely shut it down.
Actor Tom Holland made the “handstand challenge” go viral after he put on a t-shirt while in a handstand, tagging others to try it next.
And of course Olympic gymnast Simone Biles had to show us her attempt, but she took the challenge to a whole new level.
On Saturday (April 11), the 23-year-old shared a video of her trying the handstand challenge while taking off a pair of sweatpants instead of a t-shirt.
After sharing her video, a number of celebrities and fans commented agreeing that they’ll definitely be sitting this challenge out.
It looks like the most decorated gymnast can go ahead and drop the mic on this one.
Are you hopping on the handstand challenge?
(Photo by Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images)
