Rudy Gobert Reveals Where His Relationship With Donovan Mitchell Stands After Coronavirus Tension

Both Utah Jazz players were diagnosed with the deadly virus.

Published 22 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has opened up about his teammate Donovan Mitchell and their rocky relationship since the pair both contracted the coronavirus in early March.  

Rudy Gobert became the first NBA player to test positive for the novel coronavirus after he sarcastically touched journalists microphones during his March 9 press conference. Gobert was heavily criticized for mocking the health officials’ precautionary recommendations to the public in an effort to slow the spread of the deadly disease.

He later apologized for his careless and reckless behavior.

Donovan Mitchell soon tested positive three days after his teammate and at the time the point guard was not shy to express his frustrations, saying that it took him a while to “cool off” after testing positive. The Athletic later reported that the relationship between the two was “unsalvageable” because of Gobert’s flippant attitude toward handling the coronavirus crisis.   

Thankfully, both men have made a full recovery. But the state of their relationship as friends and teammates has been an open question. 

Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks spoke with Gobert on Sunday (April 12) to hash out the details of the media’s varying speculations about his current relationship with Mitchell.

“Is there any truth to these rumors that are going on right now that you alls relationship cannot be saved?” Rooks said. 

“It is true that we didn’t speak for a while after this,” Gobert responded, later mentioning that he had spoken to Mitchell a few days ago. “We both ready to go out there and win a championship for this team. It’s all about being professional.”

However, he said that although the players' relationship is far from perfect, they both have their eyes on the same prize.

“We are both grown men and we are going to do what it takes to win,” he said.

As two foundational players of the Utah Jazz, Gobert and Mitchell helped lead the Jazz to their 41-23 record and ranking fourth in the Western Conference before the NBA was suspended in response to global coronavirus pandemic. 

