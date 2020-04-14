Rudy Gobert Reveals Where His Relationship With Donovan Mitchell Stands After Coronavirus Tension

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has opened up about his teammate Donovan Mitchell and their rocky relationship since the pair both contracted the coronavirus in early March.

Rudy Gobert became the first NBA player to test positive for the novel coronavirus after he sarcastically touched journalists microphones during his March 9 press conference. Gobert was heavily criticized for mocking the health officials’ precautionary recommendations to the public in an effort to slow the spread of the deadly disease.

He later apologized for his careless and reckless behavior.

Donovan Mitchell soon tested positive three days after his teammate and at the time the point guard was not shy to express his frustrations, saying that it took him a while to “cool off” after testing positive. The Athletic later reported that the relationship between the two was “unsalvageable” because of Gobert’s flippant attitude toward handling the coronavirus crisis.