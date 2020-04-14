Here’s How Russell Westbrook Helps Students Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Like many cities around the country, Houston, Texas has closed down their public schools due to the coronavirus pandemic. And there are also reports that many schools may not reopen until the next academic year in September.

Russell Westbrook of the Houston Rockets is now stepping in to help students who need a laptop for online learning, according to USA Today.





Through his “Why Not? Foundation,” Westbrook is purchasing 650 laptop computers.

The nine-time NBA All-Star and former MVP said at a press conference on Monday (April 13), “I'm extremely excited to be able to collaborate with Comp-U-Dopt and find ways to be able to impact the youth immediately.”



RELATED: Russell Westbrook On James Harden’s Scoring Tear: ‘If It Was Normal, Everybody Would Do It’



He continued, “It's something that I'm very, very passionate about through my foundation, and I'm just trying to find a way — especially now — to be able to bridge the gap and give kids access to another way of learning, through computers. This allows them to be able to continue their education, especially from home. I'm happy to be a part of it."





Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also added, "Russell Westbrook proves why he is a champion on and off the court. This donation will be a game-changer for many students and their families coping with the impact of the COVID-19 crisis. The generous contribution will help young people stay focused on their education at home and until they can return to their classroom."



According to the Houston Chronicle, nine percent of households in Houston do not have a computer.



Watch a clip of the press conference below:



