Steph Curry And NBA Stars Send Condolences To Karl-Anthony Towns

NBA players are really feeling the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
On Monday (April 13), the Minnesota Timberwolves released a statement sharing the passing of Karl-Anthony Towns’ mother, Jacqueline Towns.
Her death comes nearly three weeks after Karl-Anthony posted an emotional video on Instagram sharing that his 58-year-old mother was in a medically induced coma due to COVID-19.
Following her death, a number of NBA players shared thoughts and prayers with Towns and his family.
We continue to keep those impacted by COVID-19 in our thoughts.
For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
(Photo by Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images)
