Steph Curry And NBA Stars Send Condolences To Karl-Anthony Towns

NBA players are really feeling the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday (April 13), the Minnesota Timberwolves released a statement sharing the passing of Karl-Anthony Towns’ mother, Jacqueline Towns.

Her death comes nearly three weeks after Karl-Anthony posted an emotional video on Instagram sharing that his 58-year-old mother was in a medically induced coma due to COVID-19.

Following her death, a number of NBA players shared thoughts and prayers with Towns and his family.