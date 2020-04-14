Steph Curry And NBA Stars Send Condolences To Karl-Anthony Towns

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - FEBRUARY 08: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on after the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Target Center on February 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Towns lost his mother to COVID-19 on Monday.

Published 18 hours ago

Written by Vanessa Etienne

NBA players are really feeling the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday (April 13), the Minnesota Timberwolves released a statement sharing the passing of Karl-Anthony Towns’ mother, Jacqueline Towns

Her death comes nearly three weeks after Karl-Anthony posted an emotional video on Instagram sharing that his 58-year-old mother was in a medically induced coma due to COVID-19.

Following her death, a number of NBA players shared  thoughts and prayers with Towns and his family.

We continue to keep those impacted by COVID-19 in our thoughts.

For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

(Photo by Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images)

