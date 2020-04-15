Dak Prescott Responds To Criticism Over Breaking Quarantine Rules To Have Dinner With Dallas Cowboys Teammates

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott recently came under fire for hosting a dinner party at his home and ignoring social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Texas currently has a stay at home order in place, so Prescott and those who attended the dinner on Friday (April 10) technically broke the law. Pictures of the get-together surfaced online, sparking backlash. Someone even reportedly called the police to Prescott’s home during the event, however the officer was unable to verify if there were fewer than 10 people there at once.

"The officer was unable to verify the report of a 'party.' Therefore, he just reminded the resident of the current CDC guidelines — to include social distancing," police said in a statement.

Prescott is now responding to the criticism with frustration, and attempting to set the record straight. He says the event wasn’t a party at his Prosper, Texas property, but rather a “home dinner” that consisted of fewer than 10 people.

"I understand and accept that there are additional responsibilities and media scrutiny that come with being an NFL quarterback, but it is very frustrating and disappointing when people provide completely inaccurate information from anonymous sources, especially now," he said in a statement to ProFootballTalk. "To set the record straight — I know that we all need to do our best to socially distance and like everyone else, I am continuing to adjust to what that requires, but the truth is that I was with fewer than 10 people for a home dinner — not a party — on Friday night.”

He continued, "I am very sensitive to the challenges we are all facing and making sure to support the first responders and medical personnel and everyone else putting in long hours. We are all at a time when we need to keep educating ourselves about the importance of health and isolation during this pandemic and I will continue to make sure to do my part by following the guidelines until we are approved to start returning to normal activities."