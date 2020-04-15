How Serena Williams Is Dealing With Peak Quarantine Boredom

EVERETT, WASHINGTON - FEBRUARY 08: Serena Williams of USA looks on while competing against Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia during the 2020 Fed Cup qualifier between USA and Latvia at Angel of the Winds Arena on February 08, 2020 in Everett, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

She's pushing a new "viral challenge."

Published 19 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Quarantine is starting to get to Serena Williams.

The tennis icon, who has been holed up in her Palm Beach Gardens home, has been documenting her attempts to pass the time these past few weeks, and according to her latest Instagram post, it seems like she's had to resort to...hitting a tennis ball against the wall, over and over again.

The activity was, in fact, a challenge from her friend Roger Federer, who encouraged his athlete pals to see how long they could bounce a tennis ball off of a racket without dropping it. Serena didn't hesitate to accept.

“When Roger challenged all of us, I knew I couldn’t let anyone down, I knew I had to do this,” Williams says in the video, which she captioned, "4 days later." 

“I’m on day three, or four, or five … I don’t know. All I know is that I’m still doing this challenge!” she adds. “I’m hungry, I’m tired, I’m thirsty, but I won’t give up."

Watch below:

Photo: Abbie Parr/Getty Images

