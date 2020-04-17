NBA Player Bismack Biyombo Donates $1 Million In Supplies For COVID-19

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
NBA player Bismack Biyombo is helping his home country fight the coronavirus pandemic in a huge way.
The Charlotte Hornets forward is providing $1 million in supplies to help the Democratic Republic of Congo during these unprecedented times.
Biyombo made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday (April 16).
“I know we’ve never experienced a crisis of this magnitude,” Biyombo told his followers. “Seeing my own country the Democratic Republic of Congo deal with ebola in the past and now COVID-19 is devastating.”
"The past few weeks we’ve been trying to figure out a way to help the country,” he continued. “I am pleased to announce that The Bismack Biyombo Foundation has delivered...over 10,000 masks and 780 hazmat suits."
Biyombo said he is also providing hospital beds, incubators, wheelchairs, gloves and all basic tools required for operations.
He reportedly hopes his gesture can give the country a better chance at fighting the novelty virus.
“I want to shout out to all the first responders of COVID-19 worldwide. Thank you for the amount of work, energy and the education put into this to keep us safe. We really appreciate you,” he ended the video. “And to everyone out there, hope you guys are staying safe and healthy.”
(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS