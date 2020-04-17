NBA Player Bismack Biyombo Donates $1 Million In Supplies For COVID-19

NBA player Bismack Biyombo is helping his home country fight the coronavirus pandemic in a huge way.

The Charlotte Hornets forward is providing $1 million in supplies to help the Democratic Republic of Congo during these unprecedented times.

Biyombo made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday (April 16).

“I know we’ve never experienced a crisis of this magnitude,” Biyombo told his followers. “Seeing my own country the Democratic Republic of Congo deal with ebola in the past and now COVID-19 is devastating.”

"The past few weeks we’ve been trying to figure out a way to help the country,” he continued. “I am pleased to announce that The Bismack Biyombo Foundation has delivered...over 10,000 masks and 780 hazmat suits."