BET House Party Presents: Real Talk With Matt Barnes

Retired NBA champion Matt Barnes will be in the house for BET’s House Party series on Instagram Live this Monday (April 20). Barnes played in the NBA for several teams in a career that spanned from 2003 to 2017.

He founded the nonprofit organization Athletes vs. Cancer to defeat the disease that has taken countless lives. Through his charity, Barnes teams up with athletes and celebs to raise awareness of cancer. His organization also offers a treasure trove of information, resources and support for families and survivors.

Barnes has also been a longtime advocate of cannabis use and a supporter of the emerging industry. He has battled the negative stigma associated with the drug, which many people use for medicinal purposes. The NBA veteran has also been open about using marijuana before game time throughout his basketball career.

