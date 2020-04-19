Why Shaq Won't Be Watching Kobe's Hall Of Fame Induction

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
On the big day when the NBA enshrines Kobe Bryant among its most elite players in history, his most celebrated former teammate won’t be watching.
Shaquille O'Neal explained Wednesday (April 15) on his podcast that watching the Aug. 29 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony would make him too sad following Kobe’s tragic death.
"On the scale of sadness from 1 to 10, I'm finally at least at a 2 now," Shaq says. "That would bring it back to a 7, 8, 9 and I can't right now. So I don't want to see old highlights that I'm already watching now."
RELATED: Gianna Bryant Will Be Honored By The WNBA In The Most Amazing Way
Kobe will headline the class of 2020 induction ceremony, which will include two other superstars who. played against the duo: Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett. The three stars will each be first ballot selections.
Shaq and Kobe won three NBA titles together on the Los Angeles Lakers. Following Kobe’s death, the big man posted these words about his former teammate and his daughter Gianna Bryant were killed in a helicopter crash.
“There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW”
There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1— SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020
In the podcast, Shaq suggests that Kobe’s wife or his parents gave a speech at the ceremony.
“You know what would be nice? If they had a hologram. A hologram of him sitting next everybody else,” he added.
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS