PHOENIX, AZ - MAY 14: Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (L) speaks with teammate Shaquille O'Neal as they sit out the end of the fourth quarter against the Phoenix Suns in game four of the Western Conference semi-finals 14 May 2000 at America West Arena in Phoenix. The Suns won 117-98. (Photo credit should read MIKE FIALA/AFP via Getty Images)

Why Shaq Won't Be Watching Kobe's Hall Of Fame Induction

He does have a creative idea of how his former teammate can be honored.

Published 16 hours ago

Written by Nigel Roberts

On the big day when the NBA enshrines Kobe Bryant among its most elite players in history, his most celebrated former teammate won’t be watching.

Shaquille O'Neal explained Wednesday (April 15) on his podcast that watching the Aug. 29 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony would make him too sad following Kobe’s tragic death.

"On the scale of sadness from 1 to 10, I'm finally at least at a 2 now," Shaq says. "That would bring it back to a 7, 8, 9 and I can't right now. So I don't want to see old highlights that I'm already watching now."

Kobe will headline the class of 2020 induction ceremony, which will include two other superstars who. played against the duo: Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett. The three stars will each be first ballot selections.

Shaq and Kobe won three NBA titles together on the Los Angeles Lakers. Following Kobe’s death, the big man posted these words about his former teammate and his daughter Gianna Bryant were killed in a helicopter crash.

“There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW”

In the podcast, Shaq suggests that Kobe’s wife or his parents gave a speech at the ceremony.

“You know what would be nice? If they had a hologram. A hologram of him sitting next everybody else,” he added.

