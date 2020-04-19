Why Shaq Won't Be Watching Kobe's Hall Of Fame Induction

On the big day when the NBA enshrines Kobe Bryant among its most elite players in history, his most celebrated former teammate won’t be watching.

Shaquille O'Neal explained Wednesday (April 15) on his podcast that watching the Aug. 29 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony would make him too sad following Kobe’s tragic death.

"On the scale of sadness from 1 to 10, I'm finally at least at a 2 now," Shaq says. "That would bring it back to a 7, 8, 9 and I can't right now. So I don't want to see old highlights that I'm already watching now."

RELATED: Gianna Bryant Will Be Honored By The WNBA In The Most Amazing Way

Kobe will headline the class of 2020 induction ceremony, which will include two other superstars who. played against the duo: Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett. The three stars will each be first ballot selections.

Shaq and Kobe won three NBA titles together on the Los Angeles Lakers. Following Kobe’s death, the big man posted these words about his former teammate and his daughter Gianna Bryant were killed in a helicopter crash.

“There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW”