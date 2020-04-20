Magic Johnson Reacts To Michael Jordan Documentary And Names Three 'Greatest Entertainers' Of His Time

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
ESPN's ten-part documentary series The Last Dance, about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls 1997-98 season, premiered this past weekend and is already has people talking.
One of those people is Magic Johnson, an NBA legend himself, who tweeted about the series on Monday afternoon (April 20):
Michael Jordan’s Last Dance was fantastic and I loved all two hours of it!! Young fans that never got to see Michael play now understand why he’s the 🐐 of basketball!— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 20, 2020
He also shared who he thinks are the three greatest entertainers of his time — MJ is one, and here are the other two:
For me? Michael Jordan, Michael Jackson, and Beyoncé are the three greatest entertainers of my lifetime; and you could probably throw Muhammad Ali in there.— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 20, 2020
The Last Dance will air each Sunday until May 17 on ESPN.
Photo: Randy Holmes via Getty Images
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS