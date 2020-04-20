Magic Johnson Reacts To Michael Jordan Documentary And Names Three 'Greatest Entertainers' Of His Time

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! - "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Tuesday, January 28, included Magic Johnson, Ben Schwartz ("Sonic the Hedgehog"), and musical guest Charlie Wilson. (Randy Holmes via Getty Images) MAGIC JOHNSON

Magic Johnson Reacts To Michael Jordan Documentary And Names Three 'Greatest Entertainers' Of His Time

Who made the cut?

Published 8 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

ESPN's ten-part documentary series The Last Dance, about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls 1997-98 season, premiered this past weekend and is already has people talking.

One of those people is Magic Johnson, an NBA legend himself, who tweeted about the series on Monday afternoon (April 20):

He also shared who he thinks are the three greatest entertainers of his time — MJ is one, and here are the other two:

The Last Dance will air each Sunday until May 17 on ESPN.

Photo: Randy Holmes via Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news