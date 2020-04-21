Alex Rodriguez And Jennifer Lopez Are Reportedly Interested In Buying A Stake In The New York Mets

Alex Rodriguez was once a baseball slugging infielder for the New York Yankees. Now, he’s looking to purchase a stake in the city’s other ball club.

Rodriguez and fianceé Jennifer Lopez are reportedly interested in buying the New York Mets. According to Variety, the couple has retained JPMorgan Chase in order to help raise money in an effort to make a bid for the team.

The Wilpon family, who currently owns the Mets and has had a majority stake since 2002, said they were looking to sell a majority share of the team in December. They nearly struck a deal with billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen in which he would own 80 percent of the team while letting the Wilpons maintain control of the club for five years. The deal, however, fell apart and forced the Wilpon family to seek new prospective buyers.

The Mets were valued at $2.6 billion during the proposed deal with Cohen while Rodriguez and Lopez’s fortune is reportedly around $700 million, so it’s unlikely they’d assume a majority stake.