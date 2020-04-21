Larsa Pippen Defends Ex Husband Scottie Pippen’s Bulls Contract Scene In ‘The Last Dance’

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Larsa Pippen is supporting her estranged husband Scottie Pippen after his career earnings with the Chicago Bulls was one of the major highlights in the ESPN docuseries The Last Dance.
Shortly after the premiere of the first two episodes that premiered on Sunday (April 19), Larsa took to Twitter to defend her ex’s seven-year, $18 million contract.
“Thx for your concern Scottie did ok #TheLastDance,” Larsa wrote alongside a screengrab of a Bleacher Report article on Pippen’s earnings, which totaled $109,102,430 during his NBA career.
Thx for your concern Scottie did ok #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/SFbo04uOLP— Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) April 20, 2020
The second episode on Sunday depicted the deterioration of Pippen’s relationship with the Bulls, which went bad after he signed the seven-year deal.
Even though they played for the same team, Michael Jordan was earning $30 million a season, which only highlighted how underrated and undervalued Scottie was during his years on the Bulls. It wasn’t until he left Chicago in 1998 that he began earning what he deserved.
According to the Bleacher Report, Pippen signed a five-year $67.2 million contract with the Houston Rockets. He would end up playing for the team for only a year before getting traded to the Portland Trailblazers where he’d play until 2003.
Photo: Aaron Davidson/Getty Images
