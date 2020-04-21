Larsa Pippen Defends Ex Husband Scottie Pippen’s Bulls Contract Scene In ‘The Last Dance’

Larsa Pippen is supporting her estranged husband Scottie Pippen after his career earnings with the Chicago Bulls was one of the major highlights in the ESPN docuseries The Last Dance.

Shortly after the premiere of the first two episodes that premiered on Sunday (April 19), Larsa took to Twitter to defend her ex’s seven-year, $18 million contract.

“Thx for your concern Scottie did ok #TheLastDance,” Larsa wrote alongside a screengrab of a Bleacher Report article on Pippen’s earnings, which totaled $109,102,430 during his NBA career.