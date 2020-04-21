NBA G League Talks Of Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy For New Team Home

Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy might be the home of a new G League team.

The NBA G League has continued to be an option for top high school basketball players who are torn between going to college for a year and turning pro overseas before entering the NBA Draft.

And now the G League is launching a new “Select Team.”

According to CBS Sports, the Select Team will be a new addition to the league this season and will look at Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy as its home base.

Before Kobe Bryant’s tragic death in January, he used the Mamba facility to train with basketball players from the NBA, WNBA, and other youth teams. CBS Sports reports that the Thousand Oaks, California complex features five basketball courts.

Although the decision is not yet official, Bryant’s facility is reportedly the expected pick for the 2020-21 season with former Knicks coach David Fizdale being considered to coach the Select Team.