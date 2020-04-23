Tiger Woods, Tom Brady And More To Play Golf To Raise Money For Coronavirus Relief

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson largely owned the PGA Tour during the late 90s and early 2000s. Now, they’re using their amazing game to raise money to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday (April 22), Turner Sports confirmed that the pair of legendary golfers will be joined by Peyton Manning and Tom Brady for The Match: Champions for Charity. The event will be a two-on-two golf match to benefit COVID-19 relief.

According to Bleacher Report, the event will air live in May on TNT, but doesn’t have a specific date as of now. The New York Times reports it’s supposed to take place in Florida.

"After feeling the sting of defeat the first time around, Looks like @tigerwoods is bringing a ringer to The Match (#PeytonManning)," Mickelson wrote on Instagram Wednesday. "I’m bringing a [goat]... @tombrady - Ready to hit [bombs]?"