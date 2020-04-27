Chicago Bulls Set To Bring On First Black General Manager In Team's History

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 20: A detailed view of the Chicago Bulls logo during a game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum on January 20, 2020 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Marc Eversley has reportedly agreed to the contract.

The Chicago Bulls are about to have a new leader. The NBA franchise has reportedly brought in Marc Eversley as the new general manager of the team, making him the first Black GM in the team's history.

Once his deal is final, Eversley will become the fifth Black general manager in the NBA. The other three are Philadelphia’s Elton Brand, Cleveland’s Koby Altman, Knicks GM Scott Perry and the Phoenix Suns' James Jones. 

Eversley will be leaving the Philadelphia 76ers organization, where he has served as vice president of player personnel since 2016. According to the Chicago Tribune, "Before getting his start as an NBA executive, Eversley spent 10 years working in Nike’s corporate office, which gave him experience building relationships with players around the league."

Another part of Chicago Bulls history — the team's 1997-98 season under Michael Jordan — is playing out on television in The Last Dance, a ten-part docu-series for ESPN.

