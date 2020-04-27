How An NFL Draft Pick Made Heroic Sacrifice For His Sister

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
When it comes to his priorities, Austin Jackson places his family before football.
The Miami Dolphins’ first-round draft pick put his goal of becoming an NFL player on the backburner for one year to help his sister, who needed a bone marrow transplant to save her life.
Jackson’s sacrifice was rewarded Thursday (April 23) when the football team chose Jackson at its 18th pick in the first round, according to People.
Jackson’s sister, Autumn, reportedly had a rare illness called Diamond-Blackfan anemia. She needed frequent blood transfusions because the disorder rendered her body unable to manufacture enough red blood cells.
Ultimately, her doctors said she would need a bone marrow transplant from a compatible donor.
That’s when Jackson put his NFL dreams on hold.
The University of Southern California junior stepped away from the football field after learning that he was a perfect match. Jackson chose to undergo a medical procedure that involved drilling numerous holes into his hip to extract his bone marrow.
"I feel like he’s a superhero sometimes because it really is a courageous thing to do," Autumn said about her older brother.
Photo Credit: Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
