How An NFL Draft Pick Made Heroic Sacrifice For His Sister

When it comes to his priorities, Austin Jackson places his family before football.

The Miami Dolphins’ first-round draft pick put his goal of becoming an NFL player on the backburner for one year to help his sister, who needed a bone marrow transplant to save her life.

Jackson’s sacrifice was rewarded Thursday (April 23) when the football team chose Jackson at its 18th pick in the first round, according to People.



Jackson’s sister, Autumn, reportedly had a rare illness called Diamond-Blackfan anemia. She needed frequent blood transfusions because the disorder rendered her body unable to manufacture enough red blood cells.

Ultimately, her doctors said she would need a bone marrow transplant from a compatible donor.