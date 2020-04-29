Atlanta Hawks Player Opens Pop-Up Grocery Stores For Families

John Collins, the Atlanta Hawks forward, is pitching in to help ease the growing hunger in his city, as unemployment increases during the coronavirus pandemic.

The NBA player teamed up with the Atlanta Hawks Foundation, State Farm and Goodr to open three pop-up grocery stores in metro Atlanta.

“The city of Atlanta is my home, which is why it’s so important for me to help the local community and give back during these difficult times. I am especially excited that we are continuing to support our arena part-time staff, who often work additional jobs to make ends meet with these groceries,” Collins said in a news release. “I’m proud to be working with the Hawks Foundation, State Farm and Goodr to make sure people are getting the food and meals they need.”