Watch This Hilarious TikTok Video Of Serena Williams Playing Tennis Against Herself

All professional sports in America have been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, it isn’t stopping Serena Williams from preparing for whenever her sport opens back up.

In a TikTok video posted to her Instagram, which was "written, directed, produced, and starring Serena Williams," the tennis legend uses her editing skills to create a match between her and herself. While wearing separate outfits from the 2013 US Open, Serena hits a tennis ball to herself back-and-forth numerous times before she acts visibly exhausted.

"You're tough," she says as she lies on a lounge chair. "You're not so bad yourself," her other half replies.

The comment section loved it. “Bruh, when u dove, I held my breath. I was really like please don't get hurt. We need that record and then for u to put it out of reach!” one follower wrote.

“I’m just glad you have a racquet in your hand,” another commented.

See the hilarious clip below.