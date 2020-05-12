Golden State Warriors Owner Who Pushed Toronto’s Kyle Lowry In 2019 Finals To Return To Team

Mark Stevens was banned for a year and fined $500,000

Published 18 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Mark Stevens, the Golden State Warriors minority owner who found himself in hot water after shoving Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry in the NBA Finals last year is returning to his job, The Athletic reports.

Stevens pushed Lowry during Game 3 of the NBA finals when the player fell into seats courtside while trying to make a play. He also shouted expletives at Lowry.

Stevens issued an apology the next day, but the two men have not communicated, according to The Athletic. Later, Stevens was banned for a year from the team and fined $500,000.

He also drew sharp criticism from those in the basketball world that found his behavior more than inappropriate. L.A. Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a frustrated message on Instagram at the time about the incident.

“He himself being a fan but more importantly PART-OWNER of the Warriors knew exactly what he was doing which was so uncalled for,” James said.

🗣There’s absolutely no place in our BEAUTIFUL game for that AT ALL. There’s so many issues here. When you sit courtside you absolutely know what comes with being on the floor and if you don’t know it’s on the back on the ticket itself that states the guidelines. But he himself being a fan but more importantly PART-OWNER of the Warriors knew exactly what he was doing which was so uncalled for. He knew the rules more than just the average person sitting watching the game courtside so for that Something needs to be done ASAP! A swift action for his actions. Just think to yourself, what if @kyle_lowry7 would have reacted and put his hands back on him. You guys would be going CRAZY!! Calling for him to damn near be put in jail let alone being suspended for the rest of the Finals all because he was protected himself. I’ve been quite throughout the whole NBA playoffs watching every game (haven’t missed one) but after I saw what I saw last night, took time to let it manifest into my thinking 🧢 I couldn’t and wouldn’t be quiet on this! #ProtectThePlayers #PrivilegeAintWelcomeHere

When the current season -- which has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic -- is officially finished, he will reassume his position on the Warriors executive board, according to Yahoo Sports.

Photo Credit: Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

