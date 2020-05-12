Golden State Warriors Owner Who Pushed Toronto’s Kyle Lowry In 2019 Finals To Return To Team

Mark Stevens, the Golden State Warriors minority owner who found himself in hot water after shoving Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry in the NBA Finals last year is returning to his job, The Athletic reports.

Stevens pushed Lowry during Game 3 of the NBA finals when the player fell into seats courtside while trying to make a play. He also shouted expletives at Lowry.

Stevens issued an apology the next day, but the two men have not communicated, according to The Athletic. Later, Stevens was banned for a year from the team and fined $500,000.

He also drew sharp criticism from those in the basketball world that found his behavior more than inappropriate. L.A. Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a frustrated message on Instagram at the time about the incident.

“He himself being a fan but more importantly PART-OWNER of the Warriors knew exactly what he was doing which was so uncalled for,” James said.