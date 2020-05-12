LeBron James Said He Cried When He Found Out Michael Jordan Was Retiring

LeBron James was one of the many kids who wanted to be “like Mike” at the peak of Michael Jordan’s career in the 90s.

So when the six-time NBA champion announced his first retirement in 1993 from the Chicago Bulls, a then-nine year old James cried over his idol leaving the game he loved.

"Definitely cried this day. 9 years of age," the L.A. Lakers forward, now 35, tweeted on Sunday night (May10) during ESPN’s broadcast of the Jordan documentary The Last Dance. "Just Couldn’t believe it."