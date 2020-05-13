Serena And Venus Williams On Post-Quarantine Wish List

Celebs are getting cabin fever while social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic just like the rest of us.

To help combat quarantine woes, Venus and Serena Williams shared their post-quarantine wish list during an online yoga session they put together on Tuesday (May 12), according to NBC Sports.

“I really look forward to getting back on the court. It’s what I do best. I absolutely love playing,” Serena said who might have been at the Italian Open this week. “But this break is … a necessary evil. … I feel like my body needed it, even though I didn’t want it. And now I’m feeling better than ever. I’m feeling more relaxed, more fit. Now I’m just like: Now I can go out and play real tennis.”

According to The New York Times, The French Open was postponed until September due to the coronavirus pandemic. Wimbeldon, however, was canceled for the first time in 75 years.

Turning to her sister, Venus, to ask what she is excited about when their “new normal” begins, she replied, “I like to go out and I just want to be on top of a rooftop bar with champagne in my hand and … just having a good time, dancing.”

While the famed siblings shared laughs and quick tips including using a knee pad if you have bad knees, they made sure to stay safe during their yoga session. Serena even cautioned Venus who was doing modified versions of the exercises, not to injure herself.

It looks like these professional athletes are staying ready for when the quarantine doors reopen, so they don’t have to get ready!