Why Chris and Jada Paul Are Ready For The NBA To Return

After nearly two months in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, Oklahoma City Thunder Point guard, Chris Paul, is ready to return to the NBA.

The 35-year-old told People that once or if the NBA restarts, he and his wife Jada, will be more than prepared.

RELATED: Chris Paul And Trae Young Among First To Headline NBA HORSE Challenge

"You know, it's funny, when I was home for that first week or two, and it was like, 'Man, this is so nice,' because I live in Oklahoma without my family, so it was like it's so nice to be here, see my kids, see my wife and everything," he explains. "And then after a couple of weeks, I woke up and I looked at my wife — and it was crazy — I told her, I said, 'Babe, I miss it. Like I miss playing basketball like I need to play basketball.' "

"She looked at me and said, 'I miss watching you play.' "

Although Paul is awaiting the return of the current season he has to admit that it wouldn’t be the same if the NBA chooses to move forward without having fans in the arenas to promote safety and social distancing.

"I think what I've started to realize, especially in this quarantine, is that we may have a new normal," he says. "And what I'm learning is to not be so mad about certain things. ... Okay, if this is the new normal for a while, what does it look like? So I think us playing, at least giving fans something to watch, is better than nothing."