Gilbert Arenas Tells Incredible Story Of How A Homeless Man Helped Him Win The Lottery

Gilbert Arenas told his Instagram followers on Sunday (May 17) that he won $300,000 in the lottery and shared his winnings with a homeless man who extended a kind gesture to him.

The former NBA player said on May 12 he jumped in his car to play his lottery numbers at his favorite gas station, hoping to get there before it closed. His car, however, didn’t have enough gas to make there, and in rushing out his house, Arenas left his wallet and had just $10 on him.

He pulled up to a gas station along the way, figuring that he could quickly pump $10 worth of gas into his tank to reach his lucky lottery spot in time. That’s when a homeless man approached and asked for a few bucks.

At that moment, Arenas was thinking to himself that he doesn’t have time for this. The ex-baller could have ignored the man. Instead, Arenas decided to explain that he only had $10 on him and offered to give the man half, adding that he couldn’t waste any more time because he had to get across town to another gas station to play his lottery numbers.

Arenas admitted that he lied to the man by saying that the gas station was farther away than the one he was really trying to get to.

Arenas wasn’t expecting the response he received.

‘u won't make it on $5 so KEEP the $10 and after u WIN hook me up with $20!’ Arenas recalled the man saying to him.

“I said are u sure he said yes I know ur gonna win,” Arenas wrote.

Arenas didn’t make it to his lucky gas station in time to play his numbers.

The next day, Arenas woke up to a text message saying, “Congratulations U won 300k.” He thought it was a scam. Later that day, however, he went to his lucky gas station and the owner told Arenas that he played the numbers for him because he closed early that day.

On Saturday (May 16), Arenas said he went to the homeless man to give him his “cut.” The former ballplayer declined to say how much for the man’s safety.

“He jumped up and hugged me for 5 mins crying and then started to pray I've given back to the homeless BUT never was blessed by one his good hearted gesture of me making it back home blessed that ticket #happysunday,” Arenas wrote.