Gilbert Arenas Tells Incredible Story Of How A Homeless Man Helped Him Win The Lottery

Gilbert Arenas told his Instagram followers on Sunday (May 17) that he won $300,000 in the lottery and shared his winnings with a homeless man who extended a kind gesture to him.
The former NBA player said on May 12 he jumped in his car to play his lottery numbers at his favorite gas station, hoping to get there before it closed. His car, however, didn’t have enough gas to make there, and in rushing out his house, Arenas left his wallet and had just $10 on him.
He pulled up to a gas station along the way, figuring that he could quickly pump $10 worth of gas into his tank to reach his lucky lottery spot in time. That’s when a homeless man approached and asked for a few bucks.
RELATED: Gilbert Arenas Is Catching Hell for Asking If Anyone Can Name a Beautiful Black Woman With 'African Features'
At that moment, Arenas was thinking to himself that he doesn’t have time for this. The ex-baller could have ignored the man. Instead, Arenas decided to explain that he only had $10 on him and offered to give the man half, adding that he couldn’t waste any more time because he had to get across town to another gas station to play his lottery numbers.
Arenas admitted that he lied to the man by saying that the gas station was farther away than the one he was really trying to get to.
Arenas wasn’t expecting the response he received.
‘u won't make it on $5 so KEEP the $10 and after u WIN hook me up with $20!’ Arenas recalled the man saying to him.
“I said are u sure he said yes I know ur gonna win,” Arenas wrote.
Arenas didn’t make it to his lucky gas station in time to play his numbers.
The next day, Arenas woke up to a text message saying, “Congratulations U won 300k.” He thought it was a scam. Later that day, however, he went to his lucky gas station and the owner told Arenas that he played the numbers for him because he closed early that day.
On Saturday (May 16), Arenas said he went to the homeless man to give him his “cut.” The former ballplayer declined to say how much for the man’s safety.
“He jumped up and hugged me for 5 mins crying and then started to pray I've given back to the homeless BUT never was blessed by one his good hearted gesture of me making it back home blessed that ticket #happysunday,” Arenas wrote.
View this post on Instagram
This caption is not about good deed but about a struggling mans sacrifice and belief 🙏🏾 may 12th I rushed out the house to play my lotto numbers😬forgot my money and the car was on E🤷🏾♂️ I had a whole $10 in the car😂😂😂 I pulled up to the gas station to get $10 worth so I can head to (my hook up gas station) and then a struggling man says (hey sir can u spare me some change) my first thought was 🗣PHUCK I don't have time for this shit today😩 so I said mannn I have $10 for some gas and that's it,I have 8 mins to get to the other gas station to play my numbers before it's to late🤯 he says u can play here...I said the other gas station lets me push the buttons myself🤪 he then says how far u going! My brain is saying (the fuck u asking all the questions for ) so I was only going to CALABASAS which was 7 mins away but lied and said Thousand Oaks which was at least 16 mins away so before he did the math on everything I said " 8 mins before the cut off but it's 16 mins away" I said listen I'll just use $5 dollars for gas and u can have the other $5 😇 he then says (from here to Thousand Oaks and back) u won't make it on $5 so KEEP the $10 and after u WIN hook me up with $20! I said are u sure he said yes 💯 I know ur gonna win💯 by the time I got to the my hookup gas station they were closed I guess they closed early for repair so I didn't get to play my numbers😡😡😡 I wake up to a text Wednesday morning saying congratulations U won 300k 😱 I've heard this scammer type shit happening so I ignored the next becuz I didn't get to play my numbers so I couldn't have won shit....I went to the gas station later that day to play powerball that was later that night and the owner runs out saying YOU WON i texted u 👀 I said huh I didn't play yesterday..he said I played ur numbers for u becuz I was closing early and u WON 😱🤯 long story short.....I pulled up on my guy yesterday and gave him his cut (for his safety) won't say the number 🤐he jumped up and hugged me for 5 mins crying and then started to pray💯 I've given back to the homeless BUT never was blessed by one 🙏🏾😇 his good hearted gesture of me making it back home blessed that ticket💯 #happysunday
(Photo by Jason Wise/MLB via Getty Images)
