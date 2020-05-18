Michael Jordan’s North Carolina Dorm Room To Be Recreated As A Public Museum

Michael Jordan’s University of North Carolina dorm room is getting a retro re-creation.

A new hotel opening in Chapel Hill, North Carolina by Graduate Hotels will feature a room reconstructed to look identical to the basketball legend’s dorm room that he lived in when he attended the university from 1981 to 1984.

"The room is an identical replica," Ben Weprin Graduate Hotels’ CEO told ESPN. "From the ceiling to the brick wall, to the record player and records, the posters, the pennants -- every single piece in that room, we have it."

Named the “Jordan Suite,” the room will be open for visitors to stay in, while the hotel itself will include pieces of Jordan's memorabilia, including game-worn sneakers, his UNC student ID and a $5 check he cashed for winning a game of pool.

"We thought it would be a fun way to pay homage to him," Weprin said. "It is like going back in time, trying to get in the head of Michael Jordan. He was a normal kid — even though he is an icon now."

Michael Jordan played for UNC basketball from 1981 until he left school a year early to enter the NBA draft in 1984 where he was selected by the Chicago Bulls third overall. Jordan’s days with the Tar Heels and career in the NBA has recently been back in the spotlight thanks to the ESPN docuseries The Last Dance. The 10-part series came to an end on Sunday night (May 17) but will be streaming on Netflix this summer.