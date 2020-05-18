Michael Jordan’s Rookie Season Air Jordan Sneakers Auctioned For Record Price

The Nike Air Jordan 1 basketball shoes Michael Jordan wore during his 1984-85 rookie season with the Chicago Bulls captured a record $560,000 at auction, Sports Illustrated reports.

The shoes were sold in an online auction by Sotheby’s, making $60,000 more than Jordan made to wear them in his first five years with the team. They had previously been owned by shoe collector Jordy Gellar, who purchased them in 2012. He made the decision to sell as the ESPN documentary on Jordan “The Last Dance” heightened interest around Jordan memorabilia.

The sale reportedly smashes the record for the most expensive sneakers ever sold, according to SI. The previous record was about $190,000 in 2017 for a pair of Converse shoes that were worn in the 1984 Olympics, SI reported.



